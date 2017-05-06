Register
17:56 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman walks near election campaign posters for French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, left, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in Saint Jean Pied de Port, southwestern France, Friday May 5, 2017

    Neither Macron, Nor Le Pen: French Left Lambasts Presidential Candidates

    © AP Photo/ Bob Edme
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18013

    With the clock ticking down until Sunday's presidential runoff election in France, many voters remain unimpressed by either presidential hopefuls; although many are reluctant to support either Macron or Le Pen, the country will have to make its final choice on May 7, according to RIA Novosti.

    High school children face riot police officers during a demonstration in Paris, Friday May, 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Michel Euler
    On the Brink of Chaos: France Faces 'Hardest Choice in History' Ahead of Runoff
    On April 23, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday.

    Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.3 percent.

    Meanwhile, a poll conducted by Elabe-BFM TV revealed that only 31 percent of French citizens are satisfied with the choice that they will have to make between Le Pen and Macron.

    While many French have expressed their dissatisfaction in the social networks, still others have taken to the streets, where the "Neither Macron nor Le Pen" banners were in place during traditional left-wing May Day holiday demonstrations earlier this month.

    Arrogant Macron

    Notably, the independent presidential celebrated coming in first in the first round of the elections with 24 percent by treating himself to the posh Paris cafe La Rotonde, causing grumbles among social network users.

    His new position of presumed unconditional favorite allowed Macron to dictate his terms to the losers, many of whom have no choice but to support him, RIA Novosti's Igor Gorshkov said.

    For his part, leader of the hard left radicals Jean-Luc Melenchon reacted angrily to Macron's unwillingness to change his proposals on France's labor reforms, among other things. 

    "He could make a gesture, he could say: look, I understand you, I’m renouncing my project of reforming the Labor Code so that you can take a step toward me."

    Macron responded by saying that he "does not intend to look for the electorate" by sacrificing his plans. Commenting on the results of the election campaign, Melenchon in turn said that his voters were offended by Macron.

    The arrogant presidential favorite also used stern language towards his former fellow Socialist Party members, in a move that dismayed the party's First Secretary Jean-Christophe Cambadelis.

    "Macron said quite definitely that he does not want the Socialists. He wants neither negotiations nor a coalition with us. His goal is to break our party, and then break the right-wing party of the Republicans," Cambadelis said.

    An anti-Le Pen bloc is weakening

    Marine Le Pen tried to capitalize on Macron's arrogance back on May 3, when she warned during a pre-election debate that Macron's "true nature", namely, "a banker's coldness" will come to the fore.

    When lagging behind, Le Pen desperately tried to attract new voters by saying, in particular, that she intends just to mend, not to abolish the United Europe.

    Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election and Debout La France group former candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leave by a backdoor from the Cathedral in Reims, surrounded by bodyguards, France, May 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Siege of Le Pen: Protesters Blockade Presidential Hopeful Inside Reims Church
    Le Pen's National Front has repeatedly called for abandoning the euro, a situation which has changed during Le Pen's election campaign when she agreed to a double circulation of the general and national currencies and called herself a "European."

    The concessions on the delicate issue related to the EU led to the National Front being supported by new allies.

    For example, an agreement with Le Pen was concluded by the leader of right-wing sovereignist party Debout la France, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who collected 4.7 percent of the votes in the first round and came in sixth.

    Le Pen announced that she was ready to appoint Dupont-Aignan Prime Minister, and also promised that in the event of her victory, the French government would be a coalition.

    The day before the runoff vote, one can safely say that nothing like the 2002 protests against a National Front candidate will take place.

    "Instead of mobilization, the far-left, the driving force of street politics, spent time arguing whether the vote in the second round makes sense or not," Gorshkov said. 

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    France’s Macron Claims Le Pen’s FN ‘Thrives on Lies’ as Tensions Heat Up
    As for Le Pen's alliance with Dupont-Aignan, it became another unprecedented event because for the first time in 40 years of the existence of the "National Front" it was "simply" supported by a right-wing party, according to Gorshkov.

    Meanwhile, millions of disappointed French, whose candidate did not make it to the second round, will now have to decide whether they are prepared to cast ballots in the runoff or not. 

    "Strangely enough, this sort of spontaneous protest of random voters may give a ray of hope to the nationalists," Gorshkov said.

    "It is estimated that if the runoff vote is attended by 90 percent of those who will back Le Pen and only 65 percent of Macron supporters, the National Front will celebrate the victory," he concluded.

    Related:

    Group of Masked People Storm Macron’s Movement Office in France’s Lyon
    Obama's Endorsement of Macron Highlights 'Hypocrisy' of France's Neoliberalism
    Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 2.5%
    Le Pen Denies Her Party Had a Role in Revelation of Macron's Offshore Accounts
    Over 60% of French Find Macron More Convincing Than Le Pen in Pre-Runoff Debates
    Tags:
    politics, negotiations, coalition, project, presidential runoff, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok