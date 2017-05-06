CSU Elects Bavarian Interior Minister as Candidate for German National Election

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Germany’s Christian Social Union (CSU) chose Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann as the main candidate from the party for the upcoming general election, a statement released by the party said on Saturday.

"We must make clear what our ideals of freedom are. We must fight for our beliefs," Herrmann said, as cited in the statement.

According to the CSU, a total of 98.4 percent of the party’s delegates voted for Herrmann.

CSU, which operates only in Bavaria, is part of the bloc with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by Chancellor Angela Merkel. If the bloc wins in the upcoming parliamentary election, Herrmann may take the office of the country’s interior minister.

