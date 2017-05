© AFP 2017/ THOMAS COEX WikiLeaks Doubts Macron Camp’s Claim About Faked Emails After Massive Leak

PARIS (Sputnik)Up to 15 masked people, allegedly belonging to the far-right student group Groupe Union Defense (GUD), stormed the office on Friday and threw smoke bombs and banknotes with Macron at the people inside, French newspaper L'Express said, citing local authorities.

There were four staff members in the office at the moment of the attack, the media reported, adding that no one was injured. The case was reported to police.

The final round of the French election begins this Sunday. Voters will have to choose between centrist Macron and his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen, who is trailing him in opinion polls.

