PARIS (Sputnik)At 11:00 GMT, the voting stations opened for French citizens living in Saint Pierre and Miquelon. Later in the day, the residents of French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin would also be able to cast their ballots.

The French nationals, living in the United States, Canada and in the Latin American countries, will also be able to participate in the run-off on Saturday.

The French citizens living in the European part of the country will be able to choose the next country's president out of two candidates, namely Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, on Sunday.

