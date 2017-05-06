WikiLeaks Doubts Macron Camp’s Claim About Faked Emails After Massive Leak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some nine gigabytes of emails allegedly stolen from accounts of Macron’s En Marche! movement were dumped anonymously online late on Friday. The camp confirmed it had been hacked but claimed fake papers had been mixed up with authentic ones to spread lies ahead of voting.

"We have not yet discovered fakes in Macron Leaks & we are very skeptical that the Macron campaign is faster than us," the whistleblowing website tweeted Saturday after analyzing samples of the leaked data.

© Photo: Pixabay Wikileaks Publishes Secret CIA Tools That Attacked Computers Inside Offices

said the intent behind the timing of the dump, which came less than two days before the election, was "curious" and argued it was too late to shift the presidential election.

The final round of the French election begins this Sunday. Voters will choose a successor to Socialist President Francois Hollande. Centrist Macron is leading his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen by more than 20 percent in opinion polls.