French Electoral Watchdog Warns Media Against Circulating Macron Leaks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France’s electoral campaign watchdog CNCCEP warned media on Saturday against reporting on leaked emails of Emmanuel Macron’s camp, saying part of the files was "probably fake."

"Given the election silence that started at midnight on Friday and in the run-up to the commission’s meeting in the coming hours, its president urges the media to act responsibility," its statement read.

A blackout of the election campaign coverage started this midnight ahead of Sunday’s runoff voting that will see Macron face off right-wing Marine Le Pen.

Just hours before the period of silence, some nine gigabytes of emails allegedly stolen from accounts of Macron’s En Marche! movement were posted to a file-sharing website. Macron’s camp confirmed it had been the target of a massive hacking but claimed fake documents were added to the email dump to mislead the voters.