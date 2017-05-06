French Electoral Watchdog Warns Media Against Circulating Macron Leaks

"Given the election silence that started at midnight on Friday and in the run-up to the commission’s meeting in the coming hours, its president urges the media to act responsibility," its statement read.
A blackout of the election campaign coverage started this midnight ahead of Sunday’s runoff voting that will see Macron face off right-wing Marine Le Pen.
Just hours before the period of silence, some nine gigabytes of emails allegedly stolen from accounts of Macron’s En Marche! movement were posted to a file-sharing website. Macron’s camp confirmed it had been the target of a massive hacking but claimed fake documents were added to the email dump to mislead the voters.
