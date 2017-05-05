French Police Arrest Radicalized Ex-Soldier Near Air Base Ahead of Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French police arrested earlier on Friday a former soldier, known to be radicalized, near the Evreux military air base on suspicion of plotting an attack ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off, local media reported, citing sources close to the investigation.
Upon searching the ex-soldier's car near the air base in the morning, police found a gun and Koran inside his vehicle, both of which served as the basis for the man’s arrest, L’Express news magazine said. Other weapons were discovered in a bush later in the day, the magazine added.
On night of April 20, three days ahead of the first round of the French presidential election, a gunman killed one police officer and injured two others along with a German national who was passing by on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital. The Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
