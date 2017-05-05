About 20,000 People to Sing 'Victory Songs' in Berlin on Sunday - Turetsky Choir

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Around 20,000 people have registered to take part in mass singing of WWII songs at the Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin on Sunday, head of Russia’s Turetsky Choir Mikhail Turetsky said on Friday.

"The program will, of course, include the songs, which are undoubtedly masterpieces of the war time – ‘Smuglyanka,’ ‘Katyusha,’ ‘Dark is the Night,’ the greatest pieces of the war time such as ‘When I Came Back From Berlin,’ ‘Three Tankists,’ ‘Belarusian Station' … We hope for thousands of visitors, about 20,000 people have already registered," Turetsky told reporters.

He said that several songs in German would also be included in the program.

Turetsky added that the event would be aimed at uniting two nations.

The project Pesni Pobedy (Victory Songs) was created in 2015 as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The event was held at the Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow with about 150,000 people having participated in it.