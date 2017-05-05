Register
    Turetsky Choir's leader and art director Mikhail Turetsky, center, choir members and the Turetsky Soprano female art group perform at the 2016 Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival on Red Square in Moscow

    About 20,000 People to Sing 'Victory Songs' in Berlin on Sunday - Turetsky Choir

    Nearly 20,000 people will sing famous WWII songs in Berlin on May 7.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Around 20,000 people have registered to take part in mass singing of WWII songs at the Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin on Sunday, head of Russia’s Turetsky Choir Mikhail Turetsky said on Friday.

    "The program will, of course, include the songs, which are undoubtedly masterpieces of the war time – ‘Smuglyanka,’ ‘Katyusha,’ ‘Dark is the Night,’ the greatest pieces of the war time such as ‘When I Came Back From Berlin,’ ‘Three Tankists,’ ‘Belarusian Station' … We hope for thousands of visitors, about 20,000 people have already registered," Turetsky told reporters.

    Participants of the Immortal Regiment march held in Moscow to mark the 71st anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Vietnam Embraces Russian 'Immortal Regiment' Rally to Celebrate Victory Day
    He said that several songs in German would also be included in the program.

    Turetsky added that the event would be aimed at uniting two nations.

    The project Pesni Pobedy (Victory Songs) was created in 2015 as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The event was held at the Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow with about 150,000 people having participated in it.

    song, Great Patriotic War, WWII, Turetsky Choir, Mikhail Turetsky, Berlin, Germany, Russia
