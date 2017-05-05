Helicopter Crashes in UK Injuring Three People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A helicopter crashed Friday at Booker airfield, also known as Wycombe Air Park (EGTB), in UK Buckinghamshire, inflicting injuries to three men, who were on board of the aircraft, local media reported.

One of the injured men suffered "life-threatening" injuries and was sent to the hospital, the BBC broadcaster specified, citing an ambulance service spokesman.

The broadcaster noted that police and firefighters as well as three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and an air ambulance were sent to the scene after receiving a call at approximately 9:40 a.m. local time (08:40 GMT).

The incident is being investigated.