Register
19:11 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Surveillance

    UK Government Planning to Ban Encryption, Spy on All Communications in Real Time

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117122

    A leaked document reveals the UK government has drawn up yet further, disturbingly dystopian draft bulk surveillance powers, which would give authorities carte blanche to monitor citizens' live communications, and effectively illegalize encryption. A cybersecurity expert told Sputnik this has terrifying implications not merely for internet privacy.

    The draft, produced by private consultation, was leaked to the Open Rights Group. It details rules that would fall under Section 267(3)(i) of the Investigatory Powers Act.

    ​The rules would compel all communications companies — including phone networks and ISPs — to provide real-time access to any named individual's full content within a single working day, as well as any "secondary data" related to that individual, including encrypted content. 

    UN Team Investigates UK Human Rights Record, Mass Surveillance, Racial Profiling
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    UN Team Investigates UK Human Rights Record, Mass Surveillance, Racial Profiling

    This means UK organizations will be precluded from introducing true end-to-end encryption of user data, and legally required to introduce backdoors to their systems, so authorities can monitor any and all communications. Such ease of access was demanded by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in the wake of the March 22 Westminster terrorist attack.

    In addition, communication firms would be required to facilitate bulk surveillance by introducing systems capable of providing real-time interception of 1 in 10,000 customers — in essence, the government would be capable of spying on 6,500 individuals simultaneously.

    "[Communications companies must] provide and maintain the capability to disclose, where practicable, the content of communications or secondary data in an intelligible form and to remove electronic protection applied by or on behalf of the telecommunications operator to the communications or data," the document states.

    ​There are mild safeguards in the proposals, which would theoretically prevent unchecked use and abuse of the powers. Live surveillance would require authorization from the Home and Justice Secretaries, and a judge appointed by the Prime Minister.

    While still at draft level, the technical capability notices paper has already been circulated to communications firms as part of a four-week consultation process, and passed through the UK's Technical Advisory Board, comprised of six telecom company representatives (O2, BT, BSkyB, Cable and Wireless, Vodafone and Virgin Media), six representatives of the UK's intercepting agencies, and a board chair.

    This means the contents have already been largely agreed to by the bulk of the organizations included in the private consultation, which ends May 19. It remains uncertain whether the Home Office will open up the consultation to the public, or simply forward the document to parliament for formal rubber stamping without external review. Concerned readers may wish to email the UK government directly.

    ​Alex Walker, chief technology officer at UK cybersecurity firm Hook.ee, notes a particularly horrifying portion of the paper, covering requirements for postal operators, would allow the government to "open, copy and reseal any postal item."

    "It makes me feel sick. The utter ignorance of the people making the decisions is abhorrent. Such measures move beyond the web to encompass the masses — this is blatant Stasi levels of spying. It isn't about the web anymore, this is 100 percent mass surveillance," Mr. Walker told Sputnik.

    Despite his nausea, Mr. Walker finds the government's attempts to illegalize encryption somewhat mirthful. He notes that until the 1970s, information was often encrypted by hand — written down according to a set of rules, designed to make information unreadable to anyone who did not possess the necessary "key." Such ciphers were genuinely unbreakable.

    "Are the government going to stop people doing encryption by hand now? Encryption is indistinguishable from random gibberish — and there's no way of proving if a code is one or the other. It's impossible to uphold such stupidity. The obvious result of banning encryption would be to shift more and more communications over to the dark web, anyway," he concluded.

    Related:

    'No Idea What She's Talking About': Amber Rudd MP Calls for WhatsApp Backdoor
    House Report Trashes FBI Anti-Encryption Crusade
    What Is Encryption? 'A Matter of Human Rights' - Amnesty
    Facebook Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption for Secret Messages
    Tags:
    Snoopers' Charter, bulk collection, encryption, spying, snooping, data collection, surveillance, privacy, Investigatory Powers Bill, Open Rights Group, UK Government, Amber Rudd, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok