UK Gov't Starts Consultations on Draft Plan Aimed at Tackling Air Pollution

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis EU Commission Issues Final Warning to Germany, France, UK Over Air Pollution Breaches

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The issue of air pollution in the United Kingdom has been topical for years as environmental groups, such as ClientEarth, demanded the government work out and publish its plan to tackle the problem. The demands of the environmentalists had been supported by a number of court rulings.

"We want to know what you think about our draft plan to improve air quality in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The draft plan sets out proposed actions to meet air quality standards within the shortest possible time," the statement said.

The statement added that the 86-page "Draft UK Air Quality Plan for tackling nitrogen dioxide" would be open for consultations by June 15.

According to the document, the Clean Air Zones, where targeted actions aimed at improvement of air quality are taken, would be developed to address the issue of air pollution.

