French Citizens Consider Return of National Currency Unrealistic - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, 80 percent of the French people believe it is unrealistic, with 53 percent of them saying it is "absolutely unrealistic."

The poll showed that 19 percent of citizens believe in possible return of franc, with 5 percent of the respondents considering it to be "very realistic."

French right-wing presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen proposed in her manifesto comprised of 144 proposals to restore French sovereignty by reintroducing national currency, reviewing France's membership in the European Union, leaving the Schengen zone and restoring border controls.

According to Le Pen, franc should be used in the country's everyday life, while euro would be used only for payments with other states.

On April 23, centrist Emmanuel Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of election, and they are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. According to a recent OpinionWay poll, Macron is projected to receive 62 percent of votes against Le Pen's 38 percent.

