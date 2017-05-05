Macron's Chances to Beat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Poll

© REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe Le Pen Denies Her Party Had a Role in Revelation of Macron's Offshore Accounts

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, Macron is projected to win the election with 62 percent of votes against Le Pen's 38 percent.

The poll also showed that 78 percent of those surveyed believed that Macron would be elected president.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. According to the French Interior Ministry's data, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen came second with 21.3 percent.

