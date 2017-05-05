Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 Reopening Following Security Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – London’s Heathrow Airport said Friday the departures from its Terminal 3 were suspended due to a security issue.

"Departures were suspended for a short time from Terminal 3 due to a security issue. We are sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected. The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is paramount," the airport said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan police said they were working with the airport amid reports of a suspicious item.

"We are working with Heathrow Terminal 3 after a report of a suspicious item detected by an x-ray of luggage. Enquiries continue," the police said on Twitter.

​According to the Daily Star newspaper, a man had grabbed his bag and ran through security after his items were pulled aside for extra checks. Armed police then searched each plane that was due to depart.

London’s Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 is reopening after all departures were grounded due to a security issue, Heathrow police said Friday.

"#T3 re-opening & working with Heathrow Airport to return to normal. Sorry to those affected but safety & security is paramount," police said on Twitter.

