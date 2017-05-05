French Public More Politically Polarized Than Citizens Across EU - Survey

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The share of French citizens that describe themselves as being on the extreme left or extreme right when it comes to their political views is almost three times higher than the average level across the European Union, a survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation research center said Friday.

"The share of those classifying themselves as extreme, either left or right, is almost three times higher among the French compared to EU respondents (20 percent)," the survey said, adding that 14 percent of the French respondents said their political views could be described as "extreme right."

The survey added that in the European Union as a whole only 7 percent of respondents said that they could describe themselves as either extreme left or extreme right.

The survey took place in March and involved 11,021 respondents across the 28 EU member states.

