Register
13:08 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Protesters demonstrate in front of the parliament in Skopje, Macedonia, May 2, 2017

    Political Parallels: Will Macedonia Repeat Ukraine's Painful Mistakes?

    © REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1155 0 0

    In an interview with Sputnik, Serbian expert Aleksandar Rakovic specifically focused on whether it is relevant to draw political parallels between Montenegro and Ukraine.

    People protest marching through a street in Skopje, Macedonia, on Thursday, March 2, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    'Overture to a Coup': Macedonia's Political Crisis May Lead to Country's Disintegration
    Some experts have repeatedly pointed to certain political similarities between Ukraine and Macedonia, which both gained independence after leaving fragmenting socialist empires and which both faced a serious identity crisis 20 years later.

    In this regard, these experts wonder whether Macedonia and Ukraine will be able to preserve their independence and integrity in the future.

    Serbian historian Aleksandar Rakovic, for his part, told Sputnik Serbia that there are fundamental differences between Macedonia and Ukraine; according to him, Macedonia remains a more integral country in this regard.

    He recalled that "western Ukraine is populated by Uniates [Eastern Rite Roman Catholics] who are closer to the Poles than to the Russians," and that "in central Ukraine the population considers themselves to be related to Russians, but does not want to sacrifice its Ukrainian identity."

    "In Ukraine's Donbass, Kharkov and Odessa regions, many perceive themselves as part of 'the Russian world.' As for Crimea, the overwhelming majority there considers itself Russian, so here we see a wide range of self-identifications. In this vein, the situation in Ukraine is very specific, if not to say the most specific in this part of Europe," Rakovic said.

    He added that unlike Ukraine, Macedonia includes only two ethnic groups: Macedonians and Albanians.

    Police detain a protester during a rally against trade with Ukraine's rebel-held eastern areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine February 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Dangerous Precedent: Situation Tense in Kiev Amid Commemorations of Maidan Coup
    "The Macedonians are closer to Serbs and although the Macedonian language is similar to Bulgarian, culturally the Macedonians see themselves as part of the Yugoslav tradition," Rakovic said.

    Albanians in Macedonia, in turn, consider themselves to be part of a larger Albanian community; many are cooperating with their compatriots from Kosovo and Albania to create so-called "Greater Albania," according to him.

    "The Macedonians defend the integrity of their state, but they do not question the identity of the Macedonian Albanians. By doing so, they differ greatly from those who stands for the Ukrainian state in its present form while maintaining a Russian identity," Rakovic added.

    He remained skeptical about Ukraine's integrity in the future, recalling that the country has already been split up; Crimea has become part of Russia, although the US and EU refuse to recognize this. Meanwhile, eastern Ukraine's Donbass region is under the control of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

    "The question is what will happen to western and central Ukraine, since these are different parts of the country. What we are witnessing now is a dramatically split in society [in Ukraine]," Rakovic pointed out.

    As for Macedonia, it may still preserve its integrity if it agrees on some form of "weak integration" with Serbia, according to him.

    "Not that Macedonia should be part of a new Yugoslavia. Serbia does not intend to impose anything on Macedonia — if the Macedonians want to establish an alliance with Serbia, Belgrade will welcome the move," he said.

    Macedonian flag in front of the government building in Skopje, Macedonia (File)
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    Balkan Knot: Macedonia's Political Crisis Threatens to Redraw European Borders
    "First and foremost, I mean that a certain form of integration between Serbia, Montenegro, Republika Srpska and Macedonia could become a guarantor of security," Rakovic added.

    Unlike Macedonia, he concluded, Ukraine has no one to integrate with, because the project of its association with the EU will never be implemented.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Macedonia Should Swiftly Join EU to Remain Stable, Country's FM Says
    Brussels 'Defeated' in Macedonia After Anti-EU Protests Sweep the Country
    It's Time to Trust Russia, Not Trump, on Macedonia
    Stay Away: Moscow Urges West to Stop Interfering in Macedonia's Political Crisis
    In Iraq's Footsteps: Macedonia on the Verge of 'Federalization'
    Tags:
    alliance, integration, security, identity, population, Macedonia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok