Up to 3,000 People to Participate in 'Immortal Regiment' March in Belgrade

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The "Immortal Regiment" commemoration march, which is expected to be held in Belgrade for the second time in the Serbian history on Tuesday, could gather up to 3,000 people, Sergei Glushchenko, one of the event’s organizers, told Sputnik on Friday.

"This year we have been pleasantly surprised that new and new structures, including the city administration of Belgrade, have joined the organizers of the march… We expect that the number of participants would increase from 1,200 people in 2016 up to 3,000 this year," Glushchenko said.

He added that up to 150 people from other Serbian cities, such as Novi Sad, Kragujevac and Nis would participate in the rally.

According to the organizers, the rally would commemorate not only the soldiers of the World War II, but also honor the memory of the servicemen killed during the World War I and NATO's military operations against Yugoslavia.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and a number of the former Soviet republics.