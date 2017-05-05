Quarter of French Voters to Abstain in Election Run-Off - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The survey showed that the turnout in the run-off is projected to be the second-worst since 1965, with many voters feeling disappointed with both centrist Emmanuel Macron and right-wing Marine Le Pen and unwilling to vote for any of them.

According to Odoxa, the turnout might range between 72 percent and 78 percent.

Following the first round of election massive demonstrations under the slogan "Ni Le Pen, ni Macron" took place across France. On May Day, about 142,000 people reportedly participated in demonstrations, which turned into clashes between protesters and police.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.3 percent.

