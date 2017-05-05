Macron to Become President With 62% of Votes, 38% to Support Le Pen - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The voting intention figures for Macron increased by 3 percent, compared to the previous survey, held by Elabe on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted after a final televised debate between the two candidates on Wednesday, when Macron seemed to be more convincing than his rival.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.3 percent.

