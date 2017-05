© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast 12

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A World War Two bomb containing 286 pounds of explosives has been found in the water not far from a seaside promenade in the southern French city of Nice, local media reported Thursday.

The ordinance was discovered off Promenade des Anglais by a diver, the Nice Matin newspaper reported. It is lying at the depth of 40 feet and is estimated to weigh 550 pounds.

The paper said a nearby beach had been evacuated and ships had been warned off the area. A bomb squad was called to the site to determine if the bomb can be detonated at sea.