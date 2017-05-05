Register
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program

    France’s Macron Claims Le Pen’s FN ‘Thrives on Lies’ as Tensions Heat Up

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron accused the National Front (FN) party behind his rival Marine Le Pen of basing her electoral campaign on lies, in an interview out late Thursday.

    Electoral documents for the upcoming second round of 2017 French presidential election are displayed as registered voters will receive an envelope containing the declarations of faith of each candidate, Emmanuel Macron (R) and Marine Le Pen (L), along with the two ballot papers for the May 7 second round of the French presidential election, in Nice, France, May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    'Macron Has Cold Eyes': Brigitte Bardot Calls on Animal Lovers to Vote Le Pen
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an interview with Le Parisien newspaper, Emmanuel Macron blamed Le Pen’s attitude for a low rating of their heated TV duel, saying she "did not help raise the level of the debate with her accusations."

    "The FN thrives on lies and the anger of our citizens," he said. "Not to hold a debate would have meant to make a moral choice to exclude voters from the sphere of political media."

    Wednesday’s debate saw the two contenders trade insults before an audience of 16.5 million, the lowest since 1974, the paper said. Macron was found to have dominated the show in two polls by Elabe and Le Figaro.

    Macron, a centrist, accused his challenger of trying to "de-demonize" the FN party that she had led until last month by agreeing a power-sharing pact with more mainstream candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, but doubted it would work out.

    The French will go to the polls this Sunday to choose between Macron and Le Pen at the presidential runoff.

