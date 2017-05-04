Register
23:29 GMT +304 May 2017
    Tiraspol, capital of Transnistria

    Moldova Opposes Russian Troops’ Participation in Victory Day Parade in Tiraspol

    © Wikipedia/ Donor
    Europe
    0 21011

    Moldova's Foreign Ministry suggested to Russia that its military forces refrain from taking part in Victory Day Parade in Tiraspol.

    CHISINAU (Sputnik) – Moldova's Foreign Ministry suggested to Russia on Thursday that its military forces refrain from taking part in Victory Day Parade in Tiraspol, citing Russia’s commitment to remain neutral in Transnistria conflict.

    "The Russian side was proposed to refrain from such actions [namely, participating in Victory Day Parade in Tiraspol], citing the provisions of the existing Russian-Moldovan agreement from June 21, 1992, which provides for the Operational Group of Russian Forces to remain neutral," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    The statement noted that Elena Kopnina, charge d'affairs of the Russian Embassy, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Chisinau earlier in the day in the light of the events which "influence relations between Russia and Moldova as well as settlement of Transnistria issue".

    Russian T-14 Armata tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ YURI KADOBNOV
    Russian Military Rehearses for 2017 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (WATCH)
    Chisinau is concerned over Russia's willingness to partake in the parade in the capital of the breakaway republic of Transnistria on May 9, the statement added.

    Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, is a self-proclaimed republic that seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990 for fear of a possible reunion with Romania.

    The Operational Group of Russian Forces has been deployed in Transnistria since 1992, when Moscow and Chisinau signed an agreement, formally approved by Tiraspol, which confirmed the conflicting sides’ willingness to get Russia involved in the conflict settlement.

    The same agreement marked the start of the ceasefire to the Transnistria war. However, the conflict remained unresolved.

    Since 2005, the talks on Transnistria conflict settlement have been held in the 5+2 format, which, apart from Transnistria and Moldova, includes the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Russia, Ukraine, the European Union and the United States as mediators. The latest round was held on June 2-3, 2016 in Berlin.

    In 2016, the Operational Group of Russian Forces was involved in the parade in Tiraspol for the first time.

