Register
21:57 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chefarzt und Krankenschwestern des Krankenhauses Pervomaisk beim Empfang der Hilfslieferungen

    Germans Break Ukraine Blockade to Bring Humanitarian Aid for People of Donbass

    © Photo: Iwana Steinigk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2624132

    A German charity has sent a truck full of hospital equipment to the people of Donbass, who are enduring war and a blockade imposed by the government in Kiev.

    A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    'Blatant Sabotage of Minsk Deal by Kiev' the Only Reason of Ongoing Donbass War
    A German charity has responded to Kiev's blockade of Donbass by sending a truck of hospital equipment there, Sputnik Deutschland reports.

    The charity is called "Zukunft Donbass" (Future Donbass) and is based in the state of Thuringia. The German activists have been supporting the people of Donbass for over a year and felt moved to send aid because of the devastation caused by Kiev's military operation there.

    Spokeswoman Ivana Steinigk, who has recently returned from a visit to Donbass, said that conditions there are gradually getting better thanks to humanitarian aid from their organization and others who are keen to help.

    "Of course, people are suffering from the consequences of war and the blockade. However, the grocery stores have opened again, the schools are open, the hospitals are being renovated. You can see some progress, that things are being rebuilt."

    Steinigk said that the German charity focused on medical equipment because it is desperately needed by Donbass hospitals, which have suffered bombardment by the Ukrainian army and an ongoing economic blockade sanctioned by Kiev.

    A patients' room in Pervomaisk hospital which is yet to be renovated
    © Photo: Iwana Steinigk
    A patients' room in Pervomaisk hospital which is yet to be renovated

    "Some hospitals have been rebuilt with the aid of charitable funds from Russia. The bullet holes from the rocket launchers have been covered up, but there are very few medical devices and the patients' rooms are ill-equipped," she explained.

    On May 4, Zukunft Donbass delivered a truck of medical equipment to the residents of Pervomaisk and Novosvitlivka, towns in Lugansk which are close to the line of conflict between the Ukrainian army and pro-independence forces of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

    The truck contains hospital beds, furniture for patients' rooms, infusion equipment, ECGs and wheelchairs. The equipment has come from Thuringia hospitals which no longer use it, is being sent to Lugansk with the help of private donations.

    Steinigk said that the German authorities have played no part in the charitable action, a consequence of Berlin's political stance regarding the Donbass conflict.

    "I have the impression that this is too much of a hot topic for German politicians. So far we've had no support. If you heard the press conference in Sochi and the completely different standpoints of Merkel and Mr. Putin on the conflict in the Eastern Ukraine and its causes, you saw that that the German and Russian views are completely different," Steinigk said.

    A patients' room in Pervomaisk that has been renovated
    © Photo: Iwana Steinigk
    A patients' room in Pervomaisk that has been renovated
    The blockade of Donbass began in January, when a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in the southeast, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from Donbass. In March, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to sever all transport connection with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) until a ceasefire was fully established in the region.

    The blockade has forced the charity to deliver its supplies via the Russian border. That makes the humanitarian action illegal under Ukrainian law, a fact which the German foreign ministry has reminded the organizers about.

    "We were contacted by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs and informed that what we are doing is illegal. We have now written another official request to Kiev, in which we explain who we are and our work."

    "We already did this over a year ago, before we started the deliveries, and didn't get an answer. Now we are also waiting for an answer as to how we can legally send these relief supplies to the LPR. We imagine that this will be very difficult, however, since the area is now completely blocked by the Ukrainian side," Steinigk said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Kiev's Provocations on Russia's Borders Really Aimed at Testing Trump
    In addition to the blockade, Kiev has also cut off power supplies to Lugansk, which Steinigk said will make it harder for the region to be re-integrated into the Ukrainian state.

    "If you completely cut off the areas from the electricity, gas and water supply, people are pushed more and more towards Russia. I believe this is a quite intentional tactic," the activist said.

    "The overwhelming majority of the people I spoke to in Lugansk can hardly imagine being reintegrated into Ukraine. Not only on a practical, but also on an emotional level, it would be too difficult for people to return to a country that was shooting at them," she explained.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    No Cash for Fascists: US Congress Won't Fund Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion
    A Lousy Shot: Ukrainian Army Complains About US-Made Shoddy Cartridges
    Ukrainian Prosecution to Seek Life Imprisonment for Ex-President Yanukovych
    Ukraine to Challenge Interpol Decision to End Hunt for Ousted President
    Tags:
    energy blockade, blockade, economic blockade, charity, Donbass, Germany, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok