Register
20:27 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Emotion

    London Firefighters Cut Loose After Saving Manhood Ring for Help

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22310

    An unidentified London man is recuperating after what was likely the most anxiety-plagued experience of his life.

    Fire fighters were called out early on the morning of Thursday, May 4, equipped with a hydraulic pedal cutter, to move a metal ring the man had somehow gotten lodged around his genitalia. 

    Medical staff at King George Hospital in Redbridge, London, frantically tried to pry the ring away from the man's private parts, to no avail.

    ​Concerned for the fate of the gentleman's manhood, they called upon the services of the neighborhood firefighters who arrived at around 2am and who would eventually emancipate the man from torment.

    The gravitas of the situation was so much, that the firefighters had to use an industrial strength pedal cutter that is typically used to cut people from the twisted remains of cars after road accidents.

    ​One of the firefighters is quoted as saying to local media that "to put it in layman's terms, he tried to put his veg in the ring as well but it sped the circulation and became stuck. It had been like that for a couple of days."

    The fireman also made the observation that "it was swollen and a funny color." 

    This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, left, and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker.
    © AP Photo/ Doane Gregory
    'Don't Force It': Firefighters Blame 50 Shades for Rise in Bondage Mishaps
    ​No doubt the unnamed man will find solace in the fact that he is not the only one to have dabbled in the taboo of genital self-mutilation.

    In 2015 and 2016, nine such cases were recorded in the UK. In a slightly more grizzly episode, in 2016 a Russian man severed off his friends penis with an axe after losing a "measuring competition."

    Also in March, a Malaysian man spent 12 hours in agony after submitting himself to curiosity and putting himself in a ring.

    Related:

    'Don't Force It': Firefighters Blame 50 Shades for Rise in Bondage Mishaps
    California Erotica Store Employees Fight Back Armed Robber With Sex Toys (VIDEO)
    Oops! Sex Toys Provoke Traffic Jam in Moscow's City Center
    Tags:
    genitals, metal, sex toys, hospital, firefighters, accident, sex, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok