London Firefighters Cut Loose After Saving Manhood Ring for Help

Fire fighters were called out early on the morning of Thursday, May 4, equipped with a hydraulic pedal cutter, to move a metal ring the man had somehow gotten lodged around his genitalia.

Medical staff at King George Hospital in Redbridge, London, frantically tried to pry the ring away from the man's private parts, to no avail.

​Concerned for the fate of the gentleman's manhood, they called upon the services of the neighborhood firefighters who arrived at around 2am and who would eventually emancipate the man from torment.

The gravitas of the situation was so much, that the firefighters had to use an industrial strength pedal cutter that is typically used to cut people from the twisted remains of cars after road accidents.

​One of the firefighters is quoted as saying to local media that "to put it in layman's terms, he tried to put his veg in the ring as well but it sped the circulation and became stuck. It had been like that for a couple of days."

The fireman also made the observation that "it was swollen and a funny color."

​No doubt the unnamed man will find solace in the fact that he is not the only one to have dabbled in the taboo of genital self-mutilation.

In 2015 and 2016, nine such cases were recorded in the UK. In a slightly more grizzly episode, in 2016 a Russian man severed off his friends penis with an axe after losing a "measuring competition."

Also in March, a Malaysian man spent 12 hours in agony after submitting himself to curiosity and putting himself in a ring.