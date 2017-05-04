Stockholm to Host 'Immortal Regiment' March on Sunday

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – The "Immortal Regiment" commemoration march will be held in central Stockholm on Sunday, one of the event’s organizers and head of the Union of Russian communities in Sweden Lyudmila Sigel told Sputnik.
"The event will take place on May 7 as the next days are not day-off in Sweden," she said.
Sigel said that the march would be organized with the support of the Russian Embassy in Sweden, the Coordinating Council of Swedish compatriots, the Sergius parish of the of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Swedish-Russian Friendship Association.
After the demonstration, people will march with photos of the war’s veterans to the Medborgarplatsen square. That will be the third "Immortal Regiment" commemoration march in Stockholm.
The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics.
