20:27 GMT +304 May 2017
    Ribbons of Saint George

    Stockholm to Host 'Immortal Regiment' March on Sunday

    Sweden's capital will host the "Immortal Regiment" rally dedicated to the heroes of the war against the Nazis and their satellites for the third time.

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – The "Immortal Regiment" commemoration march will be held in central Stockholm on Sunday, one of the event’s organizers and head of the Union of Russian communities in Sweden Lyudmila Sigel told Sputnik.

    "The event will take place on May 7 as the next days are not day-off in Sweden," she said.

    Sigel said that the march would be organized with the support of the Russian Embassy in Sweden, the Coordinating Council of Swedish compatriots, the Sergius parish of the of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Swedish-Russian Friendship Association.

    Five Czech Cities to Host Immortal Regiment Rallies Honoring Victory Over Nazism
    The march will begin with the memorial prayers in the Sergius Church. After that participants of the march will be proposed to eat hot soldiers’ porridge, listen to the songs of the World War II time and take part in the demonstration near the La Mano memorial dedicated to the Swedish antifascists, who were killed during the 1936-1938 civil war in Spain.

    After the demonstration, people will march with photos of the war’s veterans to the Medborgarplatsen square. That will be the third "Immortal Regiment" commemoration march in Stockholm.

    The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics.

    Immortal Regiment, World War II, Lyudmila Sigel, Sweden, Stockholm
