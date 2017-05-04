Five Czech Cities to Host Immortal Regiment Rallies Honoring Victory Over Nazism

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Almost half a dozen Czech cities will host "Immortal Regiment" marches commemorating those who gave their lives, defending the world from Nazis and their satellites, on May 8, one of the event organizers told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In Prague, the 'Immortal Regiment' march will take place for the second time in a row. Last year, over 1,000 people took part, which was more than the 500 we said would come. The march will again start at the Loreta Square, where the Czech Foreign Ministry stands, and end at the Hradek Square next to the Prague Castle, the residence of President Milos Zeman," Olga Kondrashina said.

Hradek Square will then host a concert featuring children's choirs from both the Czech Republic and Russia.

Brno, Ostrava, Karlovy Vary and Teplice will also host "Immortal Regiment" events, according to Kondrashina.

Russians living in the Czech Republic, as well as nationals from other former Soviet states and Czechs whose relatives took part in liberating Czechoslovakia and other east European countries from the Nazis, will take part in the marches.

Russia marks Victory Day on May 9, but the event will take place on Liberation Day, which is marked the day before in the Czech Republic.

The main "Immortal Regiment" event commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries mainly on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics.