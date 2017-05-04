Macron Files Complaint Over Claims of Having Offshore Account in the Bahamas

PARIS (Sputnik) — Speculations of Macron's offshore accounts have been circulating in the social media networks for some time, with the candidate repeatedly refuting the rumors. On Wednesday, similar allegations were made by right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen during a heated two-hour TV-debate with Macron.

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova Macron Denies Allegations on Hiding Sources of Income, Offshore Accounts

Le Pen's words triggered a sharp response from En Marche!, of which Macron is a member, with the party stating that this maneuver would have legal consequences under the French defamation laws.

Earlier in the day, Le Pen said in an interview with the BFM TV channel that she did not have any proof to substantiate her claims, because if she had, she "would have raised a question" to the courts.

According to media reports, the French prosecutors have already opened an inquiry into the suspected spreading of disinformation aimed at disrupting the voting process.

Macron and Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round, and are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. A recent OpinionWay poll showed on Thursday that Macron is projected to receive 61 percent of votes against Le Pen's 39 percent.