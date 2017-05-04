Register
17:23 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 3, 2017

    'Manufactured Consent' Alive and Well in France's Presidential Election Campaign

    © REUTERS/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    153121

    On Wednesday, France's presidential contenders held their last TV debate ahead of Sunday's second round vote. According to polls, over 60 percent found Macron more convincing than Le Pen. Russian political scientists spoke to Sputnik about some of the more interesting revelations springing from the debate.

    People walk past campaign posters of Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader, and Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Over 60% of French Find Macron More Convincing Than Le Pen in Pre-Runoff Debates - Poll
    French presidential contenders, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen have traded barbs discussing terrorism, immigration, France's place in the European Union, the possible return to a national currency and the country's relations with Russia and the US during their 154-minute debate, the last one before French voters head off to the polls this Sunday.

    After the debate wrapped up, numerous polls revealed that over 60 percent of the viewers favored Macron's performance, rating him more convincing and honest than his rival.

    Russian political journalists and analysts spoke to Sputnik about the poll results, and what is surprising and revealing about them.

    "This, of course, does not mean that Macron really beat Le Pen in the debate," Sputnik contributor Viktor Marakhovsky writes in his article.

    "The recent public campaigns have demonstrated only too clearly that all the post TV-debate polls are, to put it mildly, not very precise. One of the most blistering examples happened in Washington on October 10, when the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton won the debate with her rival, Republican Donald Trump. 57 percent of those polled by CNN and ORC (Opinion Research Corporation) gave her the victory, against 34 percent who thought Trump won," he said.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    France’s Macron ‘More Convincing’ Than Le Pen in Final Election Debate
    While we know how that battle eventually ended, this situation is different, the journalist argues.

    The major lesson of the French presidential campaign which, wrapped up yesterday, is not about Macron's opponents, he notes.

    "We have seen that the French bureaucratic (as well as economic and media) elite, by exercising a strong will, is able to overcome the pesky consequences of the disastrous rule of its previous president," the journalist says.

    François Hollande, he recalls, in not just an unpopular president; his approval rating has never even approached 50 percent throughout his term, fluctuating somewhere between 11 and 20 percent. He was so unpopular that he became one only a handful of French leaders to decide against running for a second presidential term.

    The 39-year-old, who was minister of economy in the unpopular government and was responsible for one of the most unpopular reforms of this president, has taken center stage, coming basically from nowhere, he continued.

    This particular man, he says, who has not even presented any electoral program and who is referred to as "Monsieur Plexiglass," has risen with meteoric speed and has enlisted over 400,000 members into his En Marche! (Forward!) movement. And now he is ready to move into the Élysée Palace.

    Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate and leader of the movement En Marche!, during a news conference following the first round of the election.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Macron Says Necessary to Debate With National Front Party Formerly Led by Le Pen to 'Denounce Lies'
    In other words, the journalist says, the European bureaucratic elite has demonstrated in France that real politics, are obsolete in the face of the ultra-populism pursued by Macron, who simply tells everyone what they are want to hear.

    "For a disastrously unpopular course, all they need to do is change the "interface" to a more user-friendly and flexible one, once again using the concept of "manufacturing consent", a mechanism that forces the electorate to vote with "yes" to the plans and programs pushed through by elites," Marakhovsky says.

    In the particular case with Macron, he says, it is even more pitiful: while he claims to be pushing through one thing, he is actually going to implement the direct opposite, if and when he comes to power. This is exactly what Hollande did:  pushing through a whole complex of liberal reforms even though they had no relation to his socialist politics.

    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Le Pen Calls Macron Complacent About Extremists During TV Debates
    In a separate comment on the issue, Eugenia Obichkina, Ph.D. in History, Professor, Department of International Relations and Foreign Policy at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) told Radio Sputnik that Sunday's vote still might spring a surprise.

    "It is yet not clear how people will vote on Sunday. There is a certain trap for Macron – absenteeism. If voters do not come to the polls and ignore the elections, having been disappointed with both candidates, or won't mark any of the candidates on the bulletin, it will be in favor of Marine Le Pen," she told Sputnik.

    He noted that there is also an emotional factor. When, for example, François Fillon's supporters were so disappointed that he did so poorly in the first round that they refused to vote for any of the remaining candidates in the second round.

    This still might be the case, she said, even though they had enough time to return to their senses and think about the future of their country.

    Tags:
    TV debate, French Presidential Election 2017, European Union, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok