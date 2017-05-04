Register
04 May 2017
    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, delivers a speech to launch the Conservative Party's local elections campaign, in Calverton Village Hall, Calverton, Britain April 6, 2017.

    May Thanks Prince Philip for Contribution to UK Following Retirement

    © REUTERS/ Andrew Yates
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed on Thursday gratitude to Prince Philip for his contribution to the United Kingdom, following an announcement that he would be stepping down from Royal duties.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally near Aberdeen in Scotland, Britain April 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    Theresa May's 'Strong and Stable' Sloganeering Feeds 'Troll' Verhofstadt
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that Prince Philip would "no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year."

    "On behalf of the whole country, I want to offer our deepest gratitude and good wishes to His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh following today’s announcement that he will stand down from public duties in the autumn. From his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen to his inspirational Duke of Edinburgh Awards and his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes, his contribution to our United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the wider world will be of huge benefit to us all for years to come," May said in a statement issued by Downing Street.

    The 95-year old Prince Philip is head, patron or member of over 780 organizations with which he will continue to be associated. The Duke of Edinburgh will not accept any new invitations to any events.

