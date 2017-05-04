Register
15:52 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Social network

    Europol Probes Potential Daesh Social Media Propaganda, Radicalization Network

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5621

    The European Union law enforcement agency Europol has set up a special team to investigate whether Daesh has inaugurated and is running a social network of its own, like Facebook, to spread radicalism and propaganda.

    The announcement that a special investigation team was being brought together follows a two-day exercise, late April, in which Europol carried out a coordinated hit against online terrorist propaganda focused mainly on the online production of terrorist materials by Daesh and al-Qaeda affiliated media outlets.

    "We are investigating the possibility that IS [Daesh] and other terror groups are setting up a social media platform. We are still working on identifying the full details of the account, including who has set it up and for what purpose," Jan Op Gen Oorth, communications officer for the Europol policing agency told AFP.

    ​The news comes 15 months after the inauguration of the European Counter Terrorism Center (ECTC), a new counterterrorism division within Europol aimed at improving the exchange of information between law enforcement agencies.

    Anti-Propaganda Hit

    In the latest operation, on 25 and 26 April 2017, Europol's Internet Referral Unit (EU IRU) teamed up with colleagues from Belgium, Greece, Poland, Portugal and US to identify and secure the swift removal of terrorist and violent extremism content online.

    ​Hosted at Europol's headquarters in The Hague, the teams jointly targeted accounts used by terrorist groups to radicalize, recruit, direct terrorist activities. As a result, 2068 such pieces of content in 6 languages were accessed for the purpose of referral, hosted on 52 online platforms.

    The coordinated hit against online terrorist propaganda focused mainly on the online production of terrorist materials by Daesh and al-Qaeda affiliated media outlets. Among the items referred were propaganda videos, publications and glorifying or supporting terrorism and extremism.

    "The efforts made by numerous online platforms to remove inappropriate content have driven supporters of terrorist groups to simultaneously use multiple platforms to promote terrorism and incite violence," Europol stated.

    "They have also been searching for new service providers to make sure their messages reach potential supporters. A growing interest for platforms that do not require identification can be witnessed. During this campaign, the participants identified a new platform that appears to be set up by terrorist networks themselves for not only spreading propaganda, but also financing their activities.

    "This and other content analyzed during the campaign have triggered further operational cooperation between Europol and the participating countries with the aim of identifying modus operandi of terrorist networks online," Europol said.

    Related:

    'We Need a Cyber Army 24/7' to Counter Daesh Propaganda
    Daesh Twits Dig Tweets: Twitter Offers Terrorists a 'Cyber-Sanctuary'
    US Begins to Use 'Exclusive Cyber Capabilities' in Fight Against Daesh
    No to Solar Power? 'Puzzling' Daesh Cyber-Attack Against Small UK Firm
    Anti-Daesh Hackers Claim Responsibility for Trump Site Cyber-Attacks
    Tags:
    Daesh propaganda, social media, cyberattack, social networks, counterterrorism, Daesh, Europol, Rob Wainwright, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok