14:22 GMT +304 May 2017
    French police officers patrol near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Monday Nov. 23, 2015.

    Le Pen: With No Control, 'Weapons and Terrorists Pass Through French Borders'

    © AP Photo/ Jacques Brinon
    Europe
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (127)
    0 73 0 0

    Weapons and terrorists pass through France's borders as things stand, presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen observed. She criticized absence of national borders within the European Union.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France has faced massive migration, which it cannot handle anymore, and it is high time to take appropriate measures to respond to the problem, right-wing presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said Thursday.

    "Hundreds and thousands of migrants are at our doorstep, and our doors are wide open. We have experienced a massive immigration that we can no longer assume, we have no means any more," Le Pen said in an interview with BFM TV channel.

    Le Pen criticized absence of national borders within the European Union, stressing that it badly affected the security.

    "The European Union forces us not to monitor our national borders. How long is it going to continue? Weapons and terrorists pass through our borders, and it is a sad story," Le Pen said.

    She also slammed the practice of family reunification.

    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Christof Stache
    Germany's Green Party Views Family Reunion as Tool to Reduce Migrant Crime Rate
    In a manifesto comprised of 144 proposals, Le Pen introduces plans to restore French sovereignty by restoring the national border and leaving the Schengen zone, as well as returning passport checks to the French borders of other EU states.

    On April 23, Macron won the first presidential election round with 24.01 percent of the vote and Le Pen came in second with 21.3 percent of the vote. According to recent Ifop poll, Macron is projected to gain 60 percent of votes in the run-off, set for Sunday, whereas Le Pen is set to receive 40 percent.

    Tags:
    migrants, terrorism, weapons, European Union, Marine Le Pen, France
