Over 60% of French Find Macron More Convincing Than Le Pen in Pre-Runoff Debates

PARIS (Sputnik)Over 15 million viewers watched the 2.5-hour debate between Macron and Le Pen on Wednesday, where the participants discussed the economy, Europe, security, unemployment and taxes. According to the poll by Elabe, only 34 percent of the viewers thought the right-wing candidate stood her ground more successfully.

About 60 percent believed Macron to be more honest than his opponent.

During the debate, Le Pen accused Macron of pushing for "European extremism," while Macron blamed Le Pen for resorting to populism, an inability to live up to her economic program and "proposing nothing."

With only four days left until the second round of the presidential race, Macron is 20 percent ahead of Le Pen in popularity polls, giving him the support of 60 percent of French voters.

