12:51 GMT +304 May 2017
    Viktor Yanukovych testifies via video link during trial into February 2014 unrest in Kiev

    Ukrainian Prosecution to Seek Life Imprisonment for Ex-President Yanukovych

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    Europe
    Ukraine's prosecution will seek the highest punishment for ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, accusing him of treason.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Prosecutors will seek life imprisonment for Ukraine's ex-President Viktor Yanukovych in a treason case, prosecutor Viktor Kravchenko said at a briefing Thursday.

    "The highest penalty is life imprisonment. The prosecution, because the accused and suspect Yanukovych did not plead guilty during the pre-trial investigation, will only petition for the highest punishment," Kravchenko said.

    Obolonskyi District Court in Kiev announced a recess earlier in the day until May 18 to allow Yanukovych to take part in preliminary hearings via video linkup.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Poroshenko 'Radicalizes His Rhetoric' as World Starts to Ignore Ukraine
    Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian chief prosecutor's office said it would challenge a decision by Interpol to remove the ousted president from its wanted list.

    Yanukovych, who now resides in Russia, served as Ukraine's president from 2010 until his ouster in February 2014 by the Ukrainian parliament, when he fled Ukraine in fear for his life. The coup was preceded by months of pro-European protests in Kiev sparked by Yanukovych's decision to postpone the signing of the Ukraine–European Union Association Agreement over unfavorable terms.

