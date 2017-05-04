Register
02:13 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017

    France’s Macron ‘More Convincing’ Than Le Pen in Final Election Debate

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (67)
    0 14401

    Emmanuel Macron was identified as the winner of the final election debate, an Elabe poll showed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential contender Emmanuel Macron was identified as the winner of the final election debate, with 63 percent of respondents saying he was more convincing than his rival, an Elabe poll showed Thursday.

    Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Front (FN) and one of the runners for French presidency, votes in the first round of the French presidential elections at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont.
    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Le Pen's Chances Against Macron in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Ipsos Poll
    The survey, commissioned by France’s BFMTV, found that only 34 percent of 1,314 viewers who watched the televised debate late Wednesday thought right-winger Marine Le Pen outshone her centrist challenger.

    An opinion poll by a French newspaper, Le Figaro, suggested a similar result, with 64 percent of 24,300 respondents saying Macron projected a stronger image, and 36 percent siding with Le Pen.

    The two candidate for the French presidency traded barbs on terrorism, immigration and France's place in the European Union and the world during their 154-minute debate, the last one before French voters go to the polls this Sunday.

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (67)

    Related:

    Le Pen Calls Macron Complacent About Extremists During TV Debates
    Macron’s En Marche! Movement Likely to Lead in French Legislative Election
    Will Decisive Presidential Debate Change Margin Between Macron, Le Pen?
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok