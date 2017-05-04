Le Pen Calls Macron Complacent About Extremists During TV Debates

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen accused Wednesday her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron of being complacent about Islamic fundamentalism during the televised debates.

"You do not have a project, but, in addition, you have complacency with regard to Islamic fundamentalism," Le Pen said, as quoted by the Les Echos newspaper.

Le Pen recalled Macron's statement that he was not going to design a program against the terrorism in just one night after the latest Paris terror attack had happened.

Le Pen also stressed that the aspect of security along with anti-terrorism fight was absent in Macron's presidential program.

On night of April 20, a gunman killed one police officer and injured two others along with a German national who was passing by out at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital. The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

On April 23, Macron won the first presidential election round with 24.01 percent of the vote and Le Pen came in second with 21.3 percent of the vote. Earlier in the day, an Ifop poll demonstrated that Macron is likely to get 60 percent of in Sunday's presidential run-off, whereas Le Pen is forecast to receive 40 percent.