00:43 GMT +304 May 2017
    Court Blocks Woman’s Request for Name of Escort Who Got Her Pregnant

    A German woman is seeking the identity of a male prostitute who she says impregnated her seven years ago, but a court in Munich has ruled the man remains protected under the nation’s privacy laws.

    The woman, who has not been named, is seeking to find the man to force him to pay child support.

    The duo spent a three-day tryst together in a hotel room in Halle, and she believes that the man, whose first name she believes to be Michael, is the father of her son. She was in court asking the judges to force the hotel to identify the man or to supply his address.

    The hotel had previously refused to provide the woman with “Michael’s” information, and the court ruled that they had acted properly and in compliance with Germany's Federal Data Protection Act.

    The court also ruled that since the woman could not provide more details about the man, and there were four men named Michael at the hotel on the evening in question, it would be impossible for the hotel to conclusively identify him without breaching the privacy rights of all four men.

    The judges stated that the man has the right to control his own personal data, as well as protect his marriage and family, according to court documents. They added that those rights take precedence over her right to child support.

    The Munich Appeals Court agreed with the verdict and declined to review their findings. The case is now closed.

    Prostitution, Privacy, Federal Data Protection Act, Munich, Germany
