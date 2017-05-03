Register
    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017

    Macron’s En Marche! Movement Likely to Lead in French Legislative Election

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    A poll conducted by the OpinionWay and SLPV analytics companies showed that French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's En Marche! Movement is forecast to win the majority of seats in the state’s parliament in the June legislative election.

    En Marche! is projected to receive anywhere from 249 to 268 seats in the lower chamber of the French parliament, while its closest rival, The Republicans center-right conservative party is likely to get up to 210 seats, the poll prepared for Les Echos newspaper and Radio Classique showed.

    The National Front, the party of Macron’s presidential rival, right-wing Marine Le Pen, is projected to receive up to 25 seats out of the total 577 parliamentary seats, according to the survey.

    On April 23, Macron won the first presidential election round with 24.01 percent of the vote and Le Pen came in second with 21.3 percent of the vote. Earlier in the day, an Ifop poll demonstrated that Macron is likely to get 60 percent of in Sunday's presidential run-off, whereas Le Pen is forecast to receive 40 percent.

    French people will return to the polls on June 11 and June 18 to participate in the two rounds of the legislative election.

