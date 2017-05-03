Interpol Confirms Removing Ukrainian Ex-Leader Yanukovych From Wanted List

KIEV (Sputnik) — Kirasir published scans of an Interpol letter stating that a red notice, which is equivalent to an international arrest warrant, is absent against Yanukovych.
"Interpol has thus confirmed the fact that criminal proceedings against Viktor Yanukovych [by Ukraine] are politically motivated," the lawyer said on Facebook.
The letter also stated that the ousted president's son, Alexander Yanukovych, had also been deleted from Interpol's database.
Yanukovych, who now resides in Russia, served as Ukraine's president from 2010 until his ouster in February 2014 by the Ukrainian parliament, when he fled Ukraine in fear for his life. The coup was preceded by months of pro-European protests in Kiev sparked by Yanukovych's decision to postpone the signing of the Ukraine–European Union Association Agreement over unfavorable terms.
