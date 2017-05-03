Register
18:39 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Immortal Regiment patriotic action

    Madrid to Host 'Immortal Regiment' WWII Commemoration Event on Sunday

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2210

    The second ever Immortal Regiment march commemorating those who fell in World War II will take place in Madrid on May 7, event organizers told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    March of Immortal Regiment Moscow regional patriotic public organization on Red Square
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Honoring Memories, Paying Tribute: Former Yugoslavian PM to March Through Moscow With 'Immortal Regiment'
    MADRID (Sputnik) Madrid saw its first ever Immortal Regiment event last year. Some 200 people marched through the streets of the Spanish capital to the central Plaza Mayor carrying photographs of their family members, people they knew and heroes that participated in World War II.

    "I think around 1,000 people will take part. Apart from the Madrid association, we will also be joined by people from other parts of Spain, from Marbella, La Victoria and Guadalajara. We invited various Spanish social movements, such as the Spanish-Soviet Friendship Association, the International Brigades, the Global Platform Against War, the Communist Party of Madrid. Spaniards who are learning Russian will also take part," Blagoe Delo (Good Cause) charity association president and the Coordination Council of the Russian Compatriots in Spain, Roman Demyan, said.

    Marches will also take place in Barcelona, Alicante, Valencia, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and on Mallorca.

    The Madrid event will kick off at noon local time (11:00 GMT) on Sunday on Plaza de la Lealtad, where wreaths will be laid at the Monument to the Fallen for Spain. Participants will then proceed to Columbus Square where a concert will take place featuring Russian and Spanish performers. St. George ribbons will be handed out along with leaflets containing information about the event's cause.

    "We invited the Belarusian and the Armenian diaspora. It is harder with Ukraine. We have complicated relations with official Ukrainian diaspora representatives, but we invited those Ukrainians that we know," Demyan said, stressing that only official national flags will be allowed at the march.

    The main Immortal Regiment event commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries mainly on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Vietnam Embraces Russian 'Immortal Regiment' Rally to Celebrate Victory Day
    Some 650 People Set to Participate in ‘Immortal Regiment’ March in Washington
    Estonian ‘Immortal Regiment’ March Organizer Questioned for 14 Hours
    Tags:
    World War II, Immortal Regiment, Madrid, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok