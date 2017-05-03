Le Pen's Chances Against Macron in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 1% - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The survey was carried out among 13,700 voters between April 30 and May 1 ahead of the televised debate, which will take place later in the day. The poll also showed Macron's lead shrinking by 3 percent since the first round of the election on April 23.

According to the survey's results, 91 percent of those who said they would back Macron were sure of their choice, while 88 percent of Le Pen's supporters expressed the same certainty in their voting intentions.

The poll showed that 76 percent of the respondents intend to vote in the upcoming run-off election, while 24 percent of French voters plan to abstain.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.3 percent.

