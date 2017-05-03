Register
    European Union flags in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    UK Should Pay for Relocation of EU Agencies After Brexit - European Commission

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    According to European Commission, London to fully cover all costs associated with the withdrawal of EU agencies from the country after Brexit.

    Britain's Secretary of State for leaving the EU David Davis speaks at the Prosperity UK 2017 conference in London, April 26, 2017
    © Photo: Hannah McKay
    UK Brexit Secretary Says London Will Not Pay $109Bln of 'Divorce Bill' to EU Post-Brexit
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) The European Commission released on Wednesday a list of recommendations to the European Council on the Article 50 negotiation process with the United Kingdom, which includes a point that calls on London to fully cover all costs associated with the withdrawal of EU agencies from the country after Brexit.

    "The United Kingdom should fully cover the specific costs related to the withdrawal process such as the relocation of the agencies or other Union bodies," the recommendation said.

    The European Union will have to decide on the issue of withdrawal of such UK-based European agencies as the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Agency for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products (EMEA), which together provide jobs to about 1,100 people.

    According to the European Commission, "the General Affairs Council will meet on 22 May 2017 to adopt the draft negotiating directives (by strong qualified majority) and to authorise the opening of negotiations."

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty outlining the country's exit from the European Union on March 29. Under the article, the process is to be concluded within two years from the withdrawal launch.

    Brexit Talks Could Be Extended Beyond Late March 2019 Target
    Chief EU Negotiator Eyes Orderly Brexit by October 2018, Followed by Trade Talks
    EU Prioritizes Its Citizens' Rights in Brexit Negotiations
    Brexit, European Council, European Commission, United Kingdom
