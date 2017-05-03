Tories 15% Ahead of Labour 1 Month Before UK June General Election - Poll

© REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh UK PM Refuses to Comment on Possible Taxes Increase After General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace later in the day to mark the dissolution of the country's parliament ahead of the snap election.

The Panelbase survey showed that 41 percent of the respondents support the Tories, while 26 percent intend to vote Labour. The poll also revealed the rating for the Liberal Democrats to be at 9 percent and that of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) at 5 percent.

The respondents named the National Health Service (NHS), Brexit and immigration among the issues that would matter most when voting in the election.

An April YouGov poll showed that the Conservative Party had 44 percent of the public's support, with the opposition Labour Party receiving 23 percent.

The Panelbase poll was carried out between April 28 and May 2 among 1,034 UK adults.

