German Police Registered 83,000 Cybercrimes With $56Mln of Damage in 2016

BERLIN (Sputnik)The German police registered nearly 83,000 cases of cybercrime in 2016, with the total damage estimated to be more than 51 million euros ($56 million), head of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) Holger Muench said Wednesday.

"Last year, police dealt with nearly 83,000 cybercrimes. In total, the damages amounted to more than 51 million euros. However, police statistics and descriptions of the situation reflect only a fraction of the real state of affairs," Muench said at the Cybercrime Conference (C3) in Berlin.

Muench added that to fight cybercrime effectively it is important that each offense is reported to the police.

"Analysis of [more cybercrime] offenses allows us to apply new approaches to investigating and preventing such crimes," Muench explained.

Muench highlighted that BKA uses a wide national and international network of institutions cooperating in fighting cybercrime that included the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and an independent association, the German Competence Center against Cyber Crime.

The Cybercrime Conference (C3) is held in Berlin on May 3-4. The conference focuses on current trends in cybercrime and challenges that it brings for law enforcement agencies as well as economic and science institutions.

