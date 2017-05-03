UK Brexit Secretary Says London Will Not Pay $109Bln of 'Divorce Bill' to EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom will not pay "a divorce bill" to the European Union that amounts to 100 billion euros (over $109 billion), UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The Financial Times newspaper reported that the European Union increased its demands regarding UK financial obligations up to some $109 billion, compared to some $64 billion announced by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in early March.

"We will not be paying 100 billion," Davis said in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Davis stressed that it was necessary to discuss in details all the demands and obligations with Brussels, adding that London was not a "supplicant" in the talks.

"Our intention is to get an agreement, we have to maintain the alternative option. That is why [Prime Minister] Theresa [May] said no deal is better than a bad deal. This morning you see demands for 100 billion euro in the papers. It has gone from 50 billion euros, to 60 billion euros to 100 billion euros. It rather actually proves her point. I know that is not where we will end up. The simple truth is this is going to be a tough negotiation," Davis said.

On June 23 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. According to the final results, 51.9 percent of voters, or 17.4 million people, supported Brexit.

In late March, the United Kingdom officially began the withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to EU Commission President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, London has two years to complete all relevant negotiations.