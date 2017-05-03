EU Prioritizes Its Citizens' Rights in Brexit Negotiations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union citizens' rights are first priority in divorce talks with the United Kingdom, EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday.

"Citizens' rights are our first priority," Barnier said. "Our objective is very clear: these have to be able to continue to live as they do today and for life."

Barnier clarified at a briefing in Brussels that the published Brexit directives cover the "first phase" of negotiations in line with a two-phased approach.

"I will pay great attention to the situation in Ireland, and I will be going to Ireland next week," he stressed.

Barnier further sought to dispel the "illusion" that Brexit will have no consequences.

"The United Kingdom will have to respect a single financial settlement, which will cover all the financial relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, all the commitments that they have entered into as a member of the EU," Barnier said.

Speaking at a briefing outlining Brussels' negotiating directives on Brexit, he was quick to warn that "this is not a punishment, nor is it an exit tax of some kind."

The United Kingdom officially began the EU withdrawal process in late March by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiation process.

The June 8 elections in the United Kingdom will not change the European Union's "position and determination" in Brexit talks, Barnier said.

"These elections will not change anything as regards the position and determination of the European Union as affirmed on Saturday and confirmed today."