Macron May Choose Ex-Chief of Staff at Finance Ministry Kohler as Right Hand

PARIS (Sputnik)Alexis Kohler, 43, joined the ministry in 2012 to work with Former Minister of Economy Pierre Moscovici, and kept his position under Macron.

Kohler did not openly support Macron’s presidential campaign but remained his special counselor, supervising his economic program.

According to Le Figaro newspaper, Kohler is a close friend and ally of Macron.

The leader of the presidential race so far, Macron has not revealed his future prime minister yet, in case of his victory. His right-wing rival Marine Le Pen claimed earlier that her government would be headed by Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the head of the right-wing Debout la France (France Arise) party.

Macron and Le Pen were the two front-runners in the first round of the French presidential election on April 23. Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen secured 21.3 percent.

They are expected to face each other in the run-off on May 7.

