Register
12:35 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017

    Why Macron's Warning of 'Frexit' Nothing But a Planned Election 'Circus Act'

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (64)
    239735

    Emmanuel Macron, the front-runner in the French presidential election, has recently called on the EU to reform or face the prospect of "Frexit." Political analysts called the urge a "showy volte-face" and "change of shoes" and explained what it is actually aimed at.

    Paris
    © Photo: Pixabay
    France's Future in the EU: How Real is Frexit?
    On Monday, the front-runner in the French presidential election, pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron has made a "showy volte-face" with a "changing of shoes," ahead of the second round of the French presidential elections scheduled for May 7,  Igor Pshenichnikov, Deputy Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) wrote for Sputnik.

    "Previously an adamant supporter of 'European values' and France's membership in the EU, he unexpectedly tried to saddle up the idea of Euroskepticism, which his opponent Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Front, rests upon," says his opinion piece for Sputnik.

    The comments come in the follow-up to the recent remarks of Macron that the EU "must reform or face the prospect of "Frexit."

    "I'm pro-European; constantly during this election I defended the European idea and European policies because I believe it's extremely important for the French people and for the place of our country in globalization," Macron, leader of the recently created En Marche! (Forward!) movement, told the BBC on Monday.

    "But at the same time we have to face the situation, to listen to our people, and to listen to the fact that they are extremely angry today, impatient and the dysfunction of the EU is no longer sustainable."

    "So I do consider that my mandate, the day after [I'm elected], will be at the same time to reform, in depth, the European Union and our European project," the presidential nominee said.

    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    EU Should Be Reformed Otherwise France Might Withdraw From Bloc - Macron
    He further added that if he were to allow the EU to continue to function as it was, it would be a "betrayal".

    "And I don't want to do so," he said. "Because the day after, we will have a Frexit or we will have [Ms Le Pen's] National Front (FN) again," he stated.

    "If we didn't know for sure that these are Macron's words, we would have thought that this had been said by Marine Le Pen," Pshenichnikov says.

    The leader of the National Front has capitalized on anti-EU sentiment, and has promised a referendum on France's membership. She has recently said that the bloc should be replaced by a loose alliance of European nations which could join efforts on projects corresponding with their national interests.

    "The main problem of the European Union is exactly that it has become almost totalitarian," she said.

    "Why has Macron made such a statement?" Pshenichnikov questioned in his article.

    "In his interview with a British news channel, he hardly wanted to tell the United Kingdom, which had voted in favor of Brexit, that they, the French, are as independent as the British," he further adds.

    More likely, he explains, Macron's remarks are a planned electoral "circus act" with are principally intended to attract supporters from his opponent Marine Le Pen, who are displeased with the EU membership.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends a news conference in Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Le Pen Seeks to Transform EU Into European Alliance of Sovereign States
    "Someone might say here that it looks a little unscrupulous and unprincipled. But Macron simply does not have any principles which he could back down on," he says.

    He further noted that Macron had been an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque, and had served as an unpopular Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs under President François Hollande from 2014 until 2016. He meteorically broke into the country's political life and unexpectedly and dynamically built into the electoral campaign without any electoral program.

    "His unexpected rise made many suggest that the main purpose of the 'Emmanuel Macron' project is to neutralize Euroskeptics François Fillon and Marine Le Pen," Pshenichnikov suggests.

    Fillon has been neutralized using "extra-parliamentary" methods, Pshenichnikov; he was ridiculed for his love of expensive garments and for providing his wife with a dubious state job. Similar operations, however, he adds, have failed against Marine Le Pen. Hence "Monsieur Plexiglas" (as Macron is often referred to by his opponents) has calmly resorted to the theft of her most popular slogans.

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France.
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik
    Reforms Hotly Debated in French Election Amid Massive Economic Challenges
    Macron's remarks on the EU reforms reveal the nervousness of the political consultants who are working with him, Pshenichnikov says.

    His curators understand that too many voters now support Le Pen, and it is impossible to ignore. Not taking her into account could jeopardize the whole project to save the EU from collapse.

    The European establishment need to maintain the status quo. And Macron has no other option left but to "dress up as Euroskeptic," the political scientist says. Hence a week before the second round Macron started voicing nearly the same opinions as Marine Le Pen.

    "There is no doubt that in the event of his victory, Macron will forget about the 'reform of the EU' [platform] right away and will never recall it. Macron is a protégé of the European liberal establishment who see the EU with its forms of totalitarian leadership as a core of their policies. It would be absolutely absurd to reform those who have created you; who are now patronizing you and bringing you to the presidency," Pshenichnikov finally stated.

    His view is echoed by French political analyst and journalist Marc Crapez, a member of the research group Sophiapol at Université Paris Nanterre, who told Sputnik France that Macron's words sound like political opportunism.

    EU flag is seen in front of the EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ GEORGES GOBET
    EU Commission Sees No Reasons to Prepare for Possible Frexit – Spokeswoman
    "He is going after votes and voters who live in cities and enjoy the benefits of globalization. However now he is also going after those residing on the margins of modern society and who are skeptical about the European house-building in its present-day form. What we see here is that the two candidates, him and Marine Le Pen, are almost identical on this issue," he said.

    In a separate comment on the matter, Patrick Martin Genier, an expert on European and International Affairs at  Sciences Po, the Paris-based Institute of Political Studies noted to Sputnik that Macron will always remain a pro-European politician and will never initiate a 'nay' referendum on the country's exit from the European Union.

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (64)
    Tags:
    Frexit, French Presidential Election 2017, European Union, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Trump Security Expense Cartoon
    Tremendous Security Costs, Just Tremendous
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok