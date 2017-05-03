UK Prime Minister to Meet Queen on Wednesday to Mark Parliament Dissolution

© AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas Over 100,000 Sign Petition for UK Prime Minister to Take Part in TV Debates

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Under UK law, the Parliament is dissolved 25 working days before a general election, which means that, given this year's election is scheduled for June 8, the dissolution should take place on May 3.

The parliament could be "prorogued" several days ahead of being dissolved, meaning that all parliamentary business stops but the Parliament still exists until dissolution.

May's bid for an early general election was supported by the House of Commons on April 19. According to the prime minister, the election is needed to overcome divisions in the Parliament, ensure successful Brexit talks with the European Union and maintain stability in the country.

After the Parliament is dissolved, every seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant and members of parliament temporarily lose all privileges associated with their station.

