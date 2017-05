© AFP 2017/ Robert ATANASOVSKI Newly Elected Macedonian MP Demands Mandate to Form Gov't

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The incident occurred on Tuesday with the head of the parliament’s security service having told the police that a detonator attached to a big gas cylinder for fuelling lighters had been found in the hall on the ground floor, the MKD media outlet reported.

Police reportedly defused the device. The Interior Ministry’s press service has not commented on the reports yet.

Last week, the Macedonian parliament was stormed by protesters after an ethnic Albanian lawmaker Talat Xhaferi was elected a speaker. Several opposition lawmakers were beaten, while others were blocked inside the building. Police had to intervene to free them. According to local media reports, some 109 people were injured in the clashes.