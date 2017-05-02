Register
21:27 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends the France 2 television special prime time political show, 15min to Convince in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, France, April 20, 2017.

    Fillon Sues Newspaper for Divulging Information on Wife's Fake Job

    © REUTERS/ Martin Bureau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    134 0 0

    Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon filed a lawsuit against satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine, which had revealed information during the presidential campaign about the allegedly fictitious jobs of Fillon's wife and children as parliamentary assistants, the newspaper reported Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) —The weekly wrote on its Twitter account that its editor-in-chief and one of its journalists will be interviewed by the judiciary police on May 11.

    rancois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope attend a political rally in Paris, France, April 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    French Media Requested to Submit Articles on Fillon's Wife in Fake Job Probe

    The French BFMTV broadcaster also reported on Tuesday that a source in the court had confirmed the launch of an investigation following the lawsuit.

    In January 2017, the newspaper revealed that Fillon had allegedly employed his wife Penelope and two of their children as parliamentary assistants for which they were paid while doing little or no work. According to the media, they were paid over 900,000 euros ($981,860) in taxpayer money over the course of 20 years for their jobs as parliamentary assistants.

    In March, Fillon and his wife were both placed under formal investigation. Fillon has repeatedly denied all allegations. The investigation rocked Fillon's presidential campaign bid and he lost the first round of the election on April 23.

    Tags:
    Penelope Fillon, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok