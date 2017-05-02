Fillon Sues Newspaper for Divulging Information on Wife's Fake Job

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —The weekly wrote on its Twitter account that its editor-in-chief and one of its journalists will be interviewed by the judiciary police on May 11.

The French BFMTV broadcaster also reported on Tuesday that a source in the court had confirmed the launch of an investigation following the lawsuit.

In January 2017, the newspaper revealed that Fillon had allegedly employed his wife Penelope and two of their children as parliamentary assistants for which they were paid while doing little or no work. According to the media, they were paid over 900,000 euros ($981,860) in taxpayer money over the course of 20 years for their jobs as parliamentary assistants.

In March, Fillon and his wife were both placed under formal investigation. Fillon has repeatedly denied all allegations. The investigation rocked Fillon's presidential campaign bid and he lost the first round of the election on April 23.